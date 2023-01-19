Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 11,714 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,735,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $93.53.
