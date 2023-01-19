Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,625. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

