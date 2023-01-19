Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,917. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

