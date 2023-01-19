Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $30,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,812,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

