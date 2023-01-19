Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $190.91. 1,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.37. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35.

