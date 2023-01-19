Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF ( NASDAQ:EDUT Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.