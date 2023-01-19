Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUTGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDUT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Global X Education ETF has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

Global X Education ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Global X Education ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X Education ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUTGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

