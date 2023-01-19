Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Short Interest Update

Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 357.3% from the December 15th total of 247,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X FinTech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,248,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 348,486 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 497.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 689,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 806,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 394,081 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 263,254 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

FINX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,040. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.