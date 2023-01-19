Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Down 20.6% in December

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after buying an additional 74,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

