Goldfinch (GFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.69 Million

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and approximately $153,547.42 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.56 or 0.29967484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00774784 BTC.

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,717,562 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

