Goldfinch Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $152,328.68 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and $152,328.68 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,756,004 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

