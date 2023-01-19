Governance OHM Trading Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,586.14 or 0.12238400 BTC on popular exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $193,071.21 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
