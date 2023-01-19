Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

