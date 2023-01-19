Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GRP.U opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

