Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Graph Blockchain Stock Up 193.8 %

REGRF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Graph Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain, Inc engages in the provision of blockchain ssolutions. It includes graphic data analysis and consulting services; implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases; and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. It operates through the Graph Canada and Graph Korea geographical segments.

