GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) vs. Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) and Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phoenix Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenPower Motor $17.24 million 5.07 -$14.40 million ($0.79) -4.68 Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Phoenix Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenPower Motor.

This table compares GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenPower Motor -84.03% -54.59% -33.93% Phoenix Motor N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GreenPower Motor and Phoenix Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenPower Motor 0 0 4 0 3.00 Phoenix Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 210.81%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Phoenix Motor.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Co., Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Phoenix Motor

(Get Rating)

Phoenix Motor Inc. designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations. The company also markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets; and operates a sales and leasing dealership in the United States. In addition, it sells various L2 and DC fast-charging solutions to its fleet customers at the point of sale for fleet vehicles. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California. Phoenix Motor Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Edisonfuture Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.