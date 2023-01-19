Grove Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,416.97 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Grove token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00426893 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,270.56 or 0.29967484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00774784 BTC.

About Grove

Grove launched on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.