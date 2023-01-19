Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 715,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Stock Down 3.7 %

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 2,710,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Guardforce AI has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.