Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.64.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($113.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($19.00) by ($94.00). The business had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.53 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. Analysts anticipate that Hallmark Financial Services will post -40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

