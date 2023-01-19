HC Wainwright Comments on Leap Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leap Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPTX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.