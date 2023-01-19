HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.1% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 62.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,953,000 after acquiring an additional 272,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.05. 11,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.