Head-To-Head Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.44 -$12.40 million ($0.12) -14.58

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Alithya Group -3.18% -7.82% -3.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tiga Acquisition and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Alithya Group has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 121.43%. Given Alithya Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Summary

Alithya Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition



Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Alithya Group



Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

