Head-To-Head Contrast: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) versus Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.63 $7.72 million $0.01 1,523.52 Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.53 -$63.04 million ($5.10) -7.31

Volatility & Risk

Cars.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Cars.com has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 0.15% 0.26% 0.09% Pegasystems -33.73% -43.51% -8.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cars.com and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pegasystems 1 7 1 0 2.00

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.62%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $57.80, indicating a potential upside of 55.08%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Pegasystems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.