Head-To-Head Review: NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) vs. Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) and Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NN Group and Raiffeisen Bank International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 0 6 2 0 2.25 Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN Group presently has a consensus price target of $50.92, indicating a potential upside of 144.10%. Given NN Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NN Group is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NN Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $25.36 billion 0.49 $3.90 billion N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.67 $1.84 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Raiffeisen Bank International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Raiffeisen Bank International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN Group beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center. The Central Europe encompasses the banking markets in Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia. The Southeastern Europe represents banks and leasing companies, as well as capital management and asset management companies and pension funds operating in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania and Serbia. The Eastern Europe segment covers banking services for corporate and retail customers in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine. The Group Corporates & Markets segment covers operating business booked in Austria. The Corporate Center segment refers to central management functions at the head office and other units. The company was founded in October 2010 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

