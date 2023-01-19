Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTIBP traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 6,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119. Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $26.79.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.