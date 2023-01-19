Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.28 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $70.28 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00076478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023803 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,182 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,181.68611 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05474022 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $75,942,008.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

