Hedera Price Tops $0.0585 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $58.14 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,211,909,182 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,211,909,181.68611 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05474022 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $75,942,008.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

