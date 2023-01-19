Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Price Performance

Heineken stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 29,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEINY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Heineken from €109.00 ($118.48) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Heineken from €123.00 ($133.70) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Heineken from €125.00 ($135.87) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also

