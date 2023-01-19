Helium Price Reaches $3.02 on Major Exchanges (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $413.78 million and $5.44 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00014358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003122 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009215 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
Helium Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,815,431 coins. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
