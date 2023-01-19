Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.97

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2599423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.