Heritage Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.23.

MCD stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.38. 37,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,302. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

