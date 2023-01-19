Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 311 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.10. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,746. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $158.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

