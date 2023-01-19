HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0269 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $74.48 million and approximately $813,960.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039329 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018004 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00230909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02658376 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $772,984.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

