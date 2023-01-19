Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties makes up 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 1,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

