Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Acquires Shares of 16,800 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 686,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 236,584 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 68.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 356.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. 37.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $258.74 million, a P/E ratio of -114.70 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

