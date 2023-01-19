Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,844,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,155,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,336,000 after acquiring an additional 608,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,904,007. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.