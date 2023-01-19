Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.89. 212,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,639,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.