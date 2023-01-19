Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 333 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.97. 59,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.