Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $3.23 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,052,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 93,612 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 171,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 503,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,081,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

