Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $654,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,085,000 after purchasing an additional 321,707 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.81. 99,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,668. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $377.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.