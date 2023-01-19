Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 49,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SLB traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308,211. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.