Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $902,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $735.57. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.37 and its 200 day moving average is $669.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $846.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Articles
