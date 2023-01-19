Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $902,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $735.57. 6,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,490. The business’s fifty day moving average is $723.37 and its 200 day moving average is $669.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $846.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.