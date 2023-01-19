Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 694 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,240,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,868,000 after acquiring an additional 267,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. 10,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,945. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $172.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.