Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.33

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.33 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.33.

Hino Motors Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

