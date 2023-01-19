Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $153.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

