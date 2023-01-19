Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.89

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.89 and traded as high as $19.39. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 85,993 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEP shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after acquiring an additional 250,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 88,387 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 625,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.