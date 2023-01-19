holoride Hits 1-Day Volume of $147,219.59 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $28.93 million and $147,219.59 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.56 or 0.07326678 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00076896 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00056868 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023967 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05905614 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $159,472.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

