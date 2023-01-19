Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 16.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $844,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.25. 48,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

