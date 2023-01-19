Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.47. Approximately 40,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 71,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14.
About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.
