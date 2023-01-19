Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 233,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 252,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 715.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. On average, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 97,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

