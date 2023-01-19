Horizen 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.89 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $129.16 million and $10.89 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.73 or 0.00046580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00208743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,274,512 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

